On Friday, Patrick J. Harrington qualified to be a candidate for the Louisiana House of Representatives of District 8.

An emailed release described Harrington as a “true constitutional, conservative Republican with strong Christian beliefs who seeks to make liberty our priority in state government.”

“As a concerned citizen, I am running because it is the future generation that will inevitably pay the highest price for our state’s failure in exercising fiscal responsibility regarding its insatiable taxation, inefficient spending, and crushing debt. I will vote true to the U.S. Constitution in protecting our God-given, unalienable rights against government overreach, such as with our religious liberties and second amendment rights. I will vote for fiscally sound and free market-based policies to ensure our economic freedom,” Harrington said via the release.

“We deserve responsible governance as opposed to the status quo of reacting to crisis after crisis. This is our time to not only stand up for our principles, but to actually achieve real, long-term results. Gone are the days when we were just heard. It’s time for us to win.”

Harrington is a northwest Louisiana native who resides in Benton. He has deep roots with District 8 that include his attendance at Plantation Park Elementary, Benton Middle School, and Benton High School where he graduated as valedictorian and served as student body president. Patrick also graduated summa cum laude from LSU-Shreveport where he served as student government president and graduated with honors from Southern University Law Center where he served as the first white student bar president of a historically black college.

Patrick is a former member of the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission; a former member of the Louisiana Board of Regents where he represented over 200,000 students in higher education statewide; and a former participant in the Bossier Youth Leadership Program, a partnership program between the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and the Bossier Parish School Board. He is a licensed Louisiana attorney and notary public. Patrick also holds memberships with Louisiana Right to Life, National Rifle Association, American Bar Association, Louisiana State Bar Association, and Shreveport Bar Association.

For more information about Patrick and this campaign, please stay tuned in to the official Facebook campaign page and feel free to email the campaign at PatForRep@gmail.com.