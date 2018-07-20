A vehicle accident early Thursday morning has left a Bossier City man dead.

Bossier City Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Airline Drive Thursday July 19, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Around 5:30 am, Solomon Volson, 21, of Bossier City, was walking north on the west side of Airline Drive when he stepped into the roadway. Volson was struck by a pick-up truck that was traveling south bound.

Volson was transported to University Health where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. No impairment is suspected. No citations were issued.