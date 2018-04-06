From Louisiana State Police Troop G:

Bienville Parish – Around 5:30 p.m. this evening, Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-20, about 1 mile east of LA 151 near Arcadia, Louisiana, that claimed the life of a North Carolina man.

The preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old Christopher Cecil Suttle of Asheville, North Carolina was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up as he rolled a tire across the interstate that he had retrieved from the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the pick-up, Stephen Louis Goodman of Haughton, Louisiana, was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the deceased for analysis and the crash remains under investigation. The weather at the time of the crash was clear.

In 2018, Troop G has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths.