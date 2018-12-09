Photo gallery: Airline All-Parish softball player Makenzie Chaffin signs with Texas-Tyler

Images from Airline infielder Makenzie Chaffin’s signing ceremony Friday at Airline. She signed with the University of Texas-Tyler, which finished fifth in the NCAA Division III World Series last season. Texas-Tyler won the 2016 national championship and finished runner-up in 2015,

Chaffin is a three-time first-team All-Parish selection. Last season, she batted .500 with three home runs, four triples, 17 doubles and 31 RBI for the District 1-5A champion Lady Vikings. She helped Airline reach the state tournament for the first time in 11 years.

1 of 14