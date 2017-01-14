Home News Local Photo gallery: Benton dance line halftime performance NewsLocalSportsPrep Photo gallery: Benton dance line halftime performance January 14, 2017 319 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Images from the Benton dance line’s performance at the half of the Benton-Minden girls basketball game Friday night at Benton. 1 of 42 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hockey: Shreveport Mudbugs extend winning streak to six Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Jacksonville High school wrestling: Airline finishes fourth in Louisiana Classic tournament STAY CONNECTED9,041FansLike2,950FollowersFollow