Images from the Lone Survivor wrestling tournament hosted by Parkway. Photos by Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune.

1 of 13
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline won the team title in the Lone Survivor tournament last week at Parkway.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Dakota Brace, Christian Walden, Darrell Evans and Tucker Almond won individual titles.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Christian Walden won the 160-pound weight class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Dakota Brace won the 106-pound weight class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Tucker Almond won the 132-pound weight class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Darrel Evans won the 182-pound weight class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Dalton Driggers won the 152-pound weight class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Ryan Huckaby defeated teammate Toby Fontenot in the 145-pound class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Matthew Pitts edged Airline's Joshua Partin 7-5 in the 138-pound finals.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Joshua Keeler finished runner-up in the 106-pound class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Trey Fontenot finished runner-up in the 126-pound class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Benton's Jordan Myles won the 170-pound weight class.
Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Haughton's Johnny VanVeckhoven finished runner-up in the 285-pound class.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR