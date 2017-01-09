Home Sports Prep Photo gallery: Lone Survivor wrestling tournament hosted by Parkway SportsPrep Photo gallery: Lone Survivor wrestling tournament hosted by Parkway January 9, 2017 186 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Images from the Lone Survivor wrestling tournament hosted by Parkway. Photos by Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune. 1 of 13 Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline won the team title in the Lone Survivor tournament last week at Parkway. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Dakota Brace, Christian Walden, Darrell Evans and Tucker Almond won individual titles. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Christian Walden won the 160-pound weight class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Dakota Brace won the 106-pound weight class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Tucker Almond won the 132-pound weight class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Airline's Darrel Evans won the 182-pound weight class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Dalton Driggers won the 152-pound weight class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Ryan Huckaby defeated teammate Toby Fontenot in the 145-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Matthew Pitts edged Airline's Joshua Partin 7-5 in the 138-pound finals. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Joshua Keeler finished runner-up in the 106-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Parkway's Trey Fontenot finished runner-up in the 126-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Benton's Jordan Myles won the 170-pound weight class. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Haughton's Johnny VanVeckhoven finished runner-up in the 285-pound class. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo gallery: Bossier Invitational championship game, Bossier vs. Fair Park High school soccer: Benton girls split two games in Elite tournament; Airline girls, Parkway boys runners-up in Parkway JV tourney High school wrestling: Airline, Parkway finish 1-2 in Lone Survivor tournament STAY CONNECTED9,036FansLike2,944FollowersFollow