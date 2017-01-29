Home Sports Prep Photo gallery: Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament SportsPrep Photo gallery: Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament January 29, 2017 67 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Images from the Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament held Saturday at Parkway. Photos by Robert Summerlin. 1 of 12 Airline's Dakota Brace won the 106-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune. Airline's Peyton Bass won the 113-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune. Airline's Tyler Eckman won the 120-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune. Parkway's Trey Fontenot won the 120-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune. Parkway's Trevor Tamburo won the 132-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune. Airline's Josh Partin won the 138-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune Parkway's Toby Fontenot won the 145-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune Parkway's Ryan Huckaby won the 152-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune Airline's Christian Walden won the 160-pound class. Benton's Jordan Myles won the 170-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune Airline's Darrell Eavns won the 182-pound class.Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune Airline's Matt Salinas won the 195-pound class. Robert Summerlin/Special to the Press-Tribune. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR High school wrestling: Airline wins fourth straight Northwest Louisiana regional title; Parkway runner-up Women’s college basketball: BPCC tops Coastal Bend Hockey: Shreveport Mudbugs look for better results Saturday night against Wichita Falls STAY CONNECTED9,262FansLike2,973FollowersFollow