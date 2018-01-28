Home Life Photo Gallery: W.T. Lewis Winter Jam 2018 LifeNews Photo Gallery: W.T. Lewis Winter Jam 2018 January 28, 2018 159 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter W.T. Lewis Elementary School in Bossier City held their Winter Jam Carnival on Friday night January 26, 2018. Here is a photo gallery of the big event. Photos by: Randy Brown, Press-Tribune . RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituary – Patsy Ruth Rhodes Knotts Obituary – Frederick Dupre Obituary – Dinah Lea DeFatta STAY CONNECTED10,616FansLike3,464FollowersFollow