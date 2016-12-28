Home Sports Prep Photo gallery: Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational Day 1 (Benton girls, Benton boys,... SportsPrep Photo gallery: Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational Day 1 (Benton girls, Benton boys, Bossier boys) December 28, 2016 51 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Images from Day 1 of the Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational basketball tournament (Girls: Benton vs. Captain Shreve. Boys: Benton vs. Mansfield, Bossier vs. Southwood) 1 of 78 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR High school basketball: Six parish teams win first-round games in Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational High school wrestling: Airline finishes third in Trey Culotta Invitational College football: N.C. State rolls past Vanderbilt in Camping World Independence Bowl STAY CONNECTED9,013FansLike2,918FollowersFollow