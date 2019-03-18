Pink makes for an unforgettable night during Bossier City stop

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” made for an unforgettable night in Bossier City.

A sold out show Saturday, March 16 piled into the CenturyLink Center to see the GRAMMY® Award-winning international pop icon with GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels opening.

Pink’s mesmerizing performance featured 21 songs that placed an emphasis on her 2017 album, “Beautiful Trauma,” but also plucked a crowd-pleasing list from several pop hits across her long career. Her fast-moving and highly choreographed set included renditions of “Get the Party Started,” “Just Like a Pill,” “What About Us,” “Try,” “Raise Your Glass,” “Perfect,” “So What,” among others.

The star engaged the audience with her breathtaking trademark acrobatics, swinging from a chandelier, twirling in aerial dances and flying around the arena.

Pink also surprised the audience by singing “Walk Me Home,” the first single from her next album, “Hurts 2B Human,” covered Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and sang Happy Birthday to a lucky fan who was in the audience.

She even brought out to the stage her 7-year-old daughter, Willow.

Recognized for her distinctive voice and stage presence, Pink has sold over 90 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Her career accolades include three Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award and seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. In 2009, Billboard named Pink the Pop Songs Artist of the Decade. VH1 ranked her number 19 on their list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music, while Billboard awarded her the Women of the Year award in 2013.