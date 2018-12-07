Plain Dealing High stays busy as Santa’s elves

Santa’s helpers have been very busy at Plain Dealing High School this holiday season.

Members of the National Honor Society collected 233 Christmas cards from the student body to mail to military troops spending the holidays away from home this year.

The Plain Dealing 4-H Club created and collected 182 cards for residents of a local nursing home and students went by to hang them on their doors.

4-H Club members also collected 46 gifts for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office “Operation Wish List” program. The school is also collecting for the BPSO canned food drive.