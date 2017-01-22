From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

ABOUT TWO DOZEN HOMES IN PLAIN DEALING AREA DAMAGED BY STORM, FIVE WITH HEAVY DAMAGE

Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and other responders have been busy since Saturday afternoon and evening checking on residents affected by the storm that rolled through the Plain Dealing area Saturday.

Five homes have received heavy damage, while nearly 20 more have received some sort of damage. Deputies and first responders have checked on residents at all of the houses, and they will continue to check on residents as they clear the roadways. No injuries have been reported.

Some of the roads are still blocked by downed power lines and trees, and others have been cleared by work crews. Responding agencies include the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Highway Department, Northeast and Northwest Bossier Fire crews, Bossier Parish EMS, Plain Dealing Police and Fire and Centerpoint Energy and others. Local businesses and volunteers have been extremely helpful in providing track hoes, chain saws and other equipment and manning to clear roadways and driveways. SWEPCO is working on the downed power lines.

Areas affected in the Plain Dealing area in north Bossier Parish include Mott Road, which has 10 homes affected, as well as Pleasant Hill Road, Gleason Road, Shiloh area and other areas in the vicinity.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington has been on scene along with other staff and first responders, and he reminds folks if you do not need to be out and about, please stay away so deputies and other authorities can do their jobs.

Residents who have been displaced by the storm are staying with family members, while others with less damage are staying put. Deputies will continue to patrol the area for any assistance overnight and assess further damage and provide assistance to those in need at daybreak.

Photos Courtesy of Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Top Photo: Tornado spotted west of Bossier Parish in Vivian, LA

Additional Photos: Storm damage in Plain Dealing