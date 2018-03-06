Plain Dealing issues boil advisory

The Plain Dealing Water System has issued a boil advisory until further notices for all customers of the water system.

Plain Dealing Mayor David Smith issued the advisory after the water system reported problems with the water supply system systemwide in the distribution. As a result, the water supply is of questionable microbiological quality.

It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods.

To disinfect, boil water for one minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has reached a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from the water supply have been found safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. The boil advisory will be rescinded upon notification, and customers will be notified that the water is safe,