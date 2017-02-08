Plans being finalized for cable barriers along I-220

Plans for the I-220 cable barrier project in Caddo and Bossier Parishes are nearing the final stage.

The project includes roughly 18 miles of roadway on which the cable barriers will be installed, with the exception of the section of I-220 near I-49 North (Segment K) in Caddo Parish that’s under construction and a section east of Airline Drive to US 80 in Bossier Parish because the median is wider than the requirement for installation of the barriers. Cable barriers are typically installed on medians less than 100 feet wide.

The project engineer expects the project to be let in April or May 2017 with an estimated cost of $1,425,000, LADOTD Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan said. Cable barriers are a safety feature designed to deflect a vehicle that enters the median, keeping it from potentially crossing over into oncoming traffic. They are designed to absorb the impact of the collision and hold a vehicle in the median, not pushing the vehicle back into traffic.

Cable barriers are an innovative and cost-effective solution to prevent fatalities. They help to prevent collisions by deflecting vehicles that veer into the median and by stopping them from crossing over into oncoming traffic. The need for a cable barrier system arose from the 2006 legislative session when a resolution was passed to look into the feasibility of installing this safety feature.

As of May 2015, DOTD has installed approximately 105 miles of cable barriers throughout the state at an investment of approximately $19.4 million. DOTD performs analyses on all interstates throughout Louisiana to determine where cable median barriers would be most beneficial in preventing cross-over collisions. The criteria used are number of vehicles crossing the median per mile.

The cable barrier system is a testament to DOTD’s commitment to safety. Since the first set of cable barriers were installed in late 2008, there have been no incidents of vehicles breaking through the barriers and crossing the median.