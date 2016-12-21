Play Tennis Bossier has been named the Louisana Tennis Association’s Member Organization of the Year.

The organization received the award at the LTA annual meeting and awards presentation in early December in Lafayette.

Play Tennis Bossier has 145 adult and two junior members. It was formed more than 10 years ago to promote tennis in the area with its main focus being to persuade Bossier City to build a tennis facility.

Play Tennis Bossier’s goal became a reality when the Bossier Tennis Center opened in June of 2006 in cooperation with the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Bossier Parish School Board.

Recently, Play Tennis Bossier has been active in hiring Todd Killen as the new tennis director at the Bossier City facility. The group held a Welcome Festival for Killen in September that included two junior tournaments. Group members also conducted a workshop with with the Bossier City Council.

Also in September, group members introduced 10-and-under tennis at a picnic for children of military familes at First Bossier Church.

At the awards ceremony, the Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association was named the Community Tennis Association of the Year. Play Tennis Bossier members attend meetings of the organization.

Bossier City’s Jay Boyd was named Vice-President of the LTA Board of Directors for 2017-18. Boyd is also one of seven members of an Adivsory Council that reports to the tennis director, Bossier Parks and Recreation and the Bossier City Council.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com