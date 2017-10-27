Police arrest suspect, identify victim in fatal crash

The victim who was killed in Thursday night’s fatal crash in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard is identified as Joshuah Fruge, 38, of Bossier City. His wife, Veronica Fruge, 37, and son, Pacey Fruge, 14, were passengers in his vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The wreck happened at about 10:40 p.m. Witnesses say a Lincoln MKZ passenger car, driven by Fruge, was southbound on Barksdale Boulevard when it was hit head on by a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the pickup truck – Larry Thomas Daughtry, 33, of Katy, Texas – was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury (2 counts) and DWI. Daughtry was booked into the Bossier City Jail after being treated and released from a local hospital.