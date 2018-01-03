Vince Brown was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Brown has been a member of the Bossier City Police Department since 2003 and is assigned to the patrol division.

Tifani Brinkman was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Brinkman has been a member of the Bossier City Police Department since 2003. Sgt. Brinkman is assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division and serves as the Bossier City Police Department’s liaison with the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center.