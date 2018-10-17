Police investigating gas station robberies on Old Minden Road

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating two robberies committed at the Raceway in the 2100 block of Old Minden Road.

The first crime occurred on Monday, October 8, 2018 around 5:45 a.m. A male suspect entered the store, presented a handgun, and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The second robbery occurred around noon on Saturday, October 13, 2018 when a white male suspect entered the store, demanded money, and stole and undetermined amount of cash from the register.

In both instances, officers responded to a silent alarm at the business. There were no injuries in either case.

Both suspects were caught on surveillance video. Still photos from the videos are attached.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can also be submitted through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crime Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

You can see more surveillance photos below: