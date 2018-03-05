Police issue traffic advisory for Blake Shelton concert

Due to the heavy amount of vehicle traffic expected at the Blake Shelton concert Tuesday at the CenturyLink Center, the Bossier City Police Department is advising motorists to plan accordingly to help minimize traffic congestion in the area.

Concertgoers should make plans to arrive early. The doors will open for the show at 6 p.m. with the concert scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Motorists not attending the show should consider utilizing Barksdale Boulevard and avoid traveling on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in the vicinity of the CenturyLink Center from late tomorrow afternoon through the early evening hours as concertgoers arrive. Non-concert goers are also advised to avoid travel on the Jimmie Davis Bridge during that time and consider using the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge or I-20 Bridge over Red River.

Bossier City police officers will be on hand around the vicinity of the CenturyLink Center to assist with traffic control and security.