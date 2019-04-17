Police Jury to discuss FEMA litigation

The Bossier Parish Police Jury will enter into executive session Wednesday to discuss pending litigation against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The agenda for the April 17 meeting said the session is over inundated road damage from the 2016 flood event.

The session is expected to be an information-only session. According to the agenda, no vote is expected to be taken following the executive session.

Due to the litigation, officials could not divulge any further contents of the executive session.

However, in July last year, Parish Engineer Butch Ford told the jury they had been denied $25 million in federal funds from FEMA to repair flood-damaged roads in south Bossier.

There was no confirmation the executive session is related to the denial.