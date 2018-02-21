Update: Most roadways that were barricaded earlier today are now clear. Barricades remain in place on Shed Road between Benton Road and Doctors Drive due to high water. Hamilton Road under railroad overpass between Green Street and Cox Street also remains barricaded due to high water.

Original post:

The Bossier City Police Department is monitoring city streets this morning for areas of high water. Barricades and high water signs are being placed at several locations in Bossier City that typically flood during periods of heavy rain.

Areas that are reporting street flooding at this hour include: