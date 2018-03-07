Police need help finding runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a missing runaway teen.

Fourteen-year old Carmen Denise Thompson reportedly ran away from her Bossier City home Feb. 26. Police say there’s no indication of foul play being involved and that Carmen is a habitual runaway.

Denise is a black female, 5’6” tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone who can help police locate her is asked to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8665.