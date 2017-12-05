Police need help finding runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department is seeking a runaway teenager in need of taking medication and is asking the public for help with locating him.

Terrance Antonio Dusesoi, 17, of Bossier City reportedly did not return home from school on Nov. 30 and is believed to have runaway. His family says is in need of taking medication. Police have no indication of foul play being involved in Terrace’s case however they along with his family are concerned for his welfare.

Terrance Antonio Dusesoi is a black male, 6’1” tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with a fade cut. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Airline High School sweater, black and white sneakers and khaki shorts. He also wears eyeglasses and is known to tell people that his last name is Mosley.

Anyone who may have seen him is as to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8650.