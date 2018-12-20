Police officer arrested for sexual abuse of an animal

A Bossier City police officer was arrested yesterday on charges of sexual abuse of an animal.

Bossier Police Chief Shane McWilliams advised that on Dec. 19, 2018 Officer Terry Yetman was arrested by Louisiana State Police on a warrant for multiple counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Yetman turned himself in to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening.

Yetman, who was assigned as an officer in the patrol division, was placed on paid administrative leave in November when Bossier Police were notified of the investigation that was being conducted by State Police. Yetman will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Bossier City Police Department.

Yetman was employed with the Bossier Police Department in November of 2014.