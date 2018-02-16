Police seek armed robbery suspects caught on camera

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two suspects who were caught on camera earlier this month while committing an armed robbery of a local restaurant.

The robbery happened at the Sonic in the 2800 block of Barksdale Boulevard on Feb. 3. At just before 1 a.m., an employee was reentering the restaurant after taking out trash when the first suspect came up behind him armed with a handgun and entered the business. The suspect robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money and then left but not before meeting up with a second suspect who was outside and believed to be acting as a lookout.

The first suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and appeared to have panty hose covering his face. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and what appear to be red and white Nike brand gloves. The only description of the second suspect based on security camera images is that he was wearing a light colored hoodie.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. They can also submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.