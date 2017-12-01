Police seek attempted armed robbery suspect

The Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Crimes Stoppers are asking the public for assistance with identifying an armed man who attempted to rob a local pizza place last weekend.

The incident happened at the Papa John’s Pizza in the 1300 block of Airline Drive on Sunday night, Nov. 26. A store security camera captured images of the suspect as he entered the store. The suspect pointed a handgun at two employees and demanded money. However he left the scene a short time later without any cash after employees told him they were unable to access money from the business. There were no reported injuries.

Witnesses described the suspect to police as being a black male, about 5’8” and weighing about 175 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, white shoes and white sweat pants that had what appeared to be a dark stain on the front left leg. The man’s face was also partially covered with a piece of fabric.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect in this case is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. They can also submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.