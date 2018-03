The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a teenager who ran away from home and has not contacted her family.

16-year old La’sherion Alazia Moton ran away from her Bossier City home on Thursday, March 8 and did not attend school the next day.

La’sherion is a black female, 5’02” tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that she typically wears in braids.

Anyone who can help police locate La’sherion is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.