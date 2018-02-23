UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

UPDATE: Bossier City Pplice reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday that James Cobb had been located and is safe.

Original post:

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

76-year old James Cobb of Bossier City was last seen Thursday evening when he went to bed at his residence. His daughter, who stays with Mr. Cobb, tells police that when she woke up this morning, Mr. Cobb and her vehicle were gone from the residence. It’s believed Mr. Cobb took his daughter’s vehicle and left the residence sometime overnight.

James Cobb is a white male, 5’3”, 160 pounds with hazel eyes, gray hair and a beard. The vehicle he is believed to be driving is a 2016 Nissan Versa, gold in color with Louisiana license plate 772AWW.

Anyone who may have seen Mr. Cobb is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.