Police seek missing man

Bossier City police are asking the public for help with locating a man who has been reported missing.

48-year old Steven Richard Jones was last seen on February 7, 2018 when he left the residence of a friend in Bossier City. He was reported as missing on February 17, 2018. Friends and family tell police that Jones has been living on the streets and is homeless. Detectives say they there’s no indication at this point in the investigation of foul play being a factor in Jones’ case.

Jones is a white male, 6’2” tall, 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who has information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8605.