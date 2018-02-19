Police seek runaway siblings

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a brother and sister who ran away from home over the weekend.

12-year old Tralen Thompson and 13-year old Carmen Thompson left their Bossier City home on Saturday and remain missing. Police say their no indication of foul play being involved in their case.

Tralen Thompson is a black male, 5’ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing red shorts and red Nike brand shoes.

Carmen Thompson is a black female, 5’09” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair styled in long braids. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who can help police locate them is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.