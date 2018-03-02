UPDATE: Runaway teen found safe

UPDATE: Shaliyah Tuiel has been located unharmed.

Original post:

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating missing runaway teen.

Shaliyah Tuiel, 15, was last seen Thursday when she walked off the campus of Airline High School where she’s a student. Shaliyah is a black female, 5’5” tall, weighs 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she typically wears braided. She was reportedly wearing a school uniform with a blue top and khaki skirt when she walked away from school.

Anyone who has information about Shaliyah is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8697 or (318) 741-8611.