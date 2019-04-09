Police seeking armed robbery suspect that injures man

Bossier City Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that injured a local man Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred outside the Motel 6 on Diamond Jacks Boulevard. around 7:20 a.m.

The victim reported that he was struck in the head with a handgun. The victim was transported by private vehicle to LSU Oschner Health for treatment.

The victim reported that his beige Toyota Tacoma bearing the license plate Y005012 was taken during the incident. BOLOs were issued to neighboring agencies and the vehicle information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). A detailed description of a suspect is not available at this time.