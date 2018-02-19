Portion of I-220 to close Saturday, Sunday nights

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that overnight on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, I-220 eastbound and westbound from US 71 (N. Market Street) to the I-220/I-20 split in Caddo Parish will be closed.

Work is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on both nights, weather permitting. This closure is necessary for the installation of an overhead sign truss on the east end of Cross Lake. Additional construction activities will be taking place on the I-49 ramps over I-220, related to the I-49 Segment K project that is currently under construction.

Please note that the I-220 westbound on ramps from North Market Street, the on and off ramps from LA 173 (Hilry Huckaby Avenue), and the I-220 eastbound on ramps from Lakeshore Drive will also be closed.

Alternate Route:

· I-220 westbound traffic will be detoured to US 71 south (N. Market St.) to LA 3094 (N. Hearne Ave.) to I-20.

· I-220 eastbound traffic will be detoured to I-20 to LA 3094 (N. Hearne Ave.) to US 71 north (N. Market St.)

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.