Portion of I-20 in Bossier City to close Sunday morning

A portion of I-20 will close for several hours this weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

I-20 Westbound from I-220 in Bossier City to LA 1 in Shreveport will be closed Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, from 4-9 a.m.

The closure is to remove a sign truss. It will be performed weather permitting.

The LA 1 south to I-20 west on-ramp will also be closed.

Motorists on I-20 westbound, east of I-220, will be detoured to I-220. Motorist on I-20 westbound interchanges between I-220 and LA 1 will remain open and motorist will be detoured to LA 1 south/Market Street/Spring Street to I-20.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way To Geaux Application for iphone or android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.