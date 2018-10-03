Portion of I-20 in Bossier City to close Thursday

Motorists are advised that beginning on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m., Eastbound I-20 over Westerfield St. and Union Pacific Railroad, just east of Hamilton Road, will be reduced to one lane of traffic, closing the three adjacent outside lanes.

The I-20 eastbound on ramp from Hamilton Road and the I-20 eastbound off ramp to LA 3 (Benton Road), Exit 20B, will also be closed.

This traffic configuration will last continuously until Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at 6 a.m.

This work is expected to last approximately 5 days.

This work is to replace the east bridge end and roadway approach to the bridge.

Loads are restricted to 12 feet in width.

The alternate route for thru traffic will be I-220.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information.