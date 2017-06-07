The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is advising motorists that a portion of Shed Road will be closed Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, June 8, at 2 a.m. Shed Road from Mary Ann Street to Clarence Street will be closed to thru traffic. The road will remain closed until 7 a.m. for concrete paving.

West bound traffic on Shed Road will be detoured South on James Street to 80 as an alternate Route.

Any East Bound Traffic from Benton Road is advised to use 79 (Texas) as an alternate route.