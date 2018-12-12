Power supply the cause of First Bossier fire say investigators

Investigators say the cause of a massive fire at First Bossier baptist church was an uninterruptible power supply at an office near Faith Chapel.

Investigators with the Bossier City Fire Department, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, and ATF worked at the scene Tuesday morning to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Based on fire patterns at the scene, it has been determined that the fire began in an office space near Faith Chapel before rapidly spreading to the attic and other buildings on the property. Investigators say that the possible cause of the fire was an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) battery back-up for a computer.

On Monday, December 10, 2018 at 5:36 a.m., the Bossier City Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm call at First Bossier Church located at 2810 E. Texas Street. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the building and began what would be a daylong effort. The call for a second alarm was issued at 5:50 a.m. Shreveport Fire Department was called to assist at 6:15 a.m.

At the height of the firefighting effort there was a total of 30 firefighting units on scene, 19 Bossier City Fire Department units and 11 Shreveport Fire Department units. The Bossier City Fire Department had approximately 65 firefighters and support personal working the fire over the course of the day. Administrative staff was activated to man units for service in other areas of the city.

The fire was contained to the eastern portion of the property. It was listed as under control at 3:15 p.m. The church sustained heavy damage to multiple buildings including a section of the church known as the old sanctuary.

The Bossier City Police Department, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Federal Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. One suffered a cut to his hand. He was transported to the hospital by Bossier EMS, was treated, and was back on the job working the fire. A second fireman fell and suffered an injury to his arm. He was transported to the hospital, treated, and released. He is recovering now.

Firefighters worked on scene overnight into the morning hours Tuesday to locate and extinguish hot spots.