Benton senior Jordan Myles won the Division II 181-pound division in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships last week at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.

Myles, a two-time All-Parish football selection, had a total lift of 1,390 pounds. He lifted 550 in the squat, 330 in the bench press and 510 in the dead lift.

Ernest Adams of Assumption was second with 1,335 pounds.

