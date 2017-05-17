D.A.R.E. Students at Princeton Elementary staged a special dance routine at their program graduation Tuesday.

The presentation was meant to exemplify staying alcohol and drug free, dealing with bullies and peer pressure, making wise choices, and more. It is designed as a unique way for the students to learn various aspects of the D.A.R.E. program and get them all involved.

The production was coordinated by Kristen Brandon, Princeton Elementary’s school counselor. And the deputy taking part is Deputy Cedric Payne of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Elementary’s school resource officer and D.A.R.E. instructor.

You can see a video of the dance and photos from the ceremony below: