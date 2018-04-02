Amanda Simmons, amanda@bossierpress.com

Alumni of the former Princeton High School (now Princeton Elementary), including members of the ground-breaking state champion football and track teams, reunited on their home turf to dedicate the John A. Crockett/George R. Moore Memorial Track and Field.

A sign and asphalt track stand as a reminder of the school’s students and their state championship teams of 1968 and 1970. It’s been years in the making and, with help from the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the sign now welcomes students and visitors to the track.

Princeton High School was open from 1954 through 1970 until the federal court desegregation order moved the minority high school students to Haughton High. Princeton High alum and long-time Bossier Parish educator/administrator Donald W. Rushing said they never had a chance to celebrate their state champion teams before then, but they are certainly celebrating now.

“We want to honor the coaches and teachers for the outstanding work they did to prepare us to be good citizens and leaders in America,” Rushing said. “We are thankful for those who had a part in getting this done and providing us the opportunity to honor them now.”

Former Dragons athletes proudly displayed their original letter jackets, showing off the accomplishments of their teams. Among those attending the dedication were members of the state champion football and track & field teams as well as family members of the honored coaches.

Terry Moore was truly humbled by the words spoken about his father, Coach George R. Moore. He recalled how important the athletes and school were to him.

“You all meant the world to my dad,” Moore said. “You were his family. While you are honoring and paying tribute to my dad…he talked a lot about you in his last days. Princeton was my dad and my dad was Princeton.”

Alum Bernie Woods called it a “befitting honor” to Coach Crockett and Coach Moore.

“I was both an athlete and student under them,” he said. “They are absolutely deserving of this memorial. They achieved something that hadn’t been done in Bossier Parish, which was winning a state championship before desegregation. That is quite an honor.”