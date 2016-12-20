Former Haughton star quarterback Dak Prescott has been named to the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl, the NFL’s annual all-star game.

Prescott and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, a running back, were selected from the Cowboys along with offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.

Those five have helped the Cowboys post a 12-2 record with two games left in the regular season.

Prescott, a 2011 graduate of Haughton, was a fourth-round draft pick. He took over the starting job when veteran Tony Romo was injured in a preseason game.

Pro Bowl players are selected by coaches and players along with a vote of the fans, which counts for one-third. The game will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla. a week before the Super Bowl.

For the season, Prescott has completed 292 of 431 passes for 3,418 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions.

His quarterback rating of 103.2 ranks third in the NFL behind Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.

Elliott leads the league in rushing with 1,551 yards.

According to DallasCowboys.com, this is the first time the Cowboys have had two rookies named to the Pro Bowl roster. Only eight other rookies in Dallas history have been selected.

— Staff Reports