Profiling Dist. 9 School Board race Pt. 2

[Ed.’s Note: This is the fourth in a series profiling local Bossier races in the Nov. 6 election.]

Residents in District 9 of the Bossier Parish School Board will select a new representative at the Nov. 6 election.

Voters will decide between incumbent Eric Newman or Patrick O’Brien Boling for the seat.

The Press-Tribune profiled Mr. Boling last week and this week we will present the comments from current Dist. 9 representative Eric Newman.

Why did you want to run? My desire to be re-elected for the Bossier Parish School Board, District 9, stems from wanting to continue the great works that we have done and continue to do for the students of Bossier Parish. I come from a family of educators with over 60 years of experience. It is that close connection and frontline experience that drives me to continually improve processes and situations for the betterment of the students. It is an opportunity to bring forth my experiences in the corporate world and incorporate them when possible to make a better future for our students.

What is your goal? My goal is to continue working towards making Bossier Parish Schools the best in the state and region. We will reach this goal by working collaboratively as a Board with our students and employees first and foremost. Finding and making room in the budget for a teacher pay raise will be one of my top priorities during this next term as Bossier Parish School Board Representative for District 9.

What do you want voters to know about you? Voters should know that I am a product of Bossier Parish Schools. Born and raised in Bossier Parish and attended Bossier Parish Schools from K-12. I have one child that has already graduated from Bossier Schools and a second that is in middle school and will graduate from Bossier Schools as well. My mother is a retired Bossier Parish educator and my wife and sister are both current educators in Bossier Parish. These relationships give me a unique insight into our educational system that helps with my decision making on the Bossier Parish School Board as the current representative for District 9.

How do you think you can impact the community? The community is impacted on a daily basis by the decisions I make as Bossier Parish School Board Representative for District 9. I continually seek input from both educators and parents on how we can make Bossier Parish Schools better for each and every student. My impact on the community is also evident in the new wing at Sun City Elementary School, the new bathroom facility at Parkway High School, the ring road addition to Parkway High School to alleviate traffic problems, the renovations to Bossier High School, the new turf field at Bossier High School, the new Haughton Middle School, and other projects that have been completed and are in process.

Why should someone vote for you? Vote for Eric Newman, Bossier Parish School Board District 9, so that I can continue to be a voice for our community and fight for local funding for projects in our district. So that I can continue to work collaboratively with the Board and District Administration to make Bossier Parish Schools the best in the state and region. To educate students and prepare them for the future and to put student rights at the forefront along with those of every employee of Bossier Parish Schools.