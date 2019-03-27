Progress being made on city-wide app for Bossier

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier City could soon have information about their city at their fingertips.

According to Bossier City Spokesperson Traci Landry, a mobile app is in development.

“At this time the app is in development and not yet ready for release,” said Landry.

The development follows Bossier City Council member Scott Irwin requesting the city’s administration look at developing a mobile app during a council meeting in October last year.

“Nowadays people get their information from so many different sources — watching the news, reading the newspaper, Facebook, Twitter. I think if we had a useful mobile app, it could become the way that people find out about information around Bossier City,” said Irwin.

He would like to see the app contain links to the police and fire departments and alerts.

“Some basic things that I would like to see are tornado warnings, boil advisories, traffic incidents, road closures, things of that nature,” said Irwin.

He also said he would also like the app to have accessible links to current and upcoming event calendars going on in the city and the East Bank District.

“You can have links like the Bossier Parish school system, East Bank District, Bossier Arts Council,” Irwin said. “If someone wants to know what is going on during the weekend, all they have to do is hit the app, hit a link, and pull up information about upcoming events.”