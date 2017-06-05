Bossier Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual Property Tax Sale June 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for properties that have unpaid 2016 property taxes.

The Tax Sale is open to the public and will be held online only. To register and bid, go to www.civicsource.com, and click on “Sign In” to register. The bidding process is explained upon registration.

The sale is for approximately 250 assessments of land, commercial and residential properties that have unpaid ad valorem property taxes for 2016.

Property owners of these unpaid assessments can still make their tax payments by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 6) to have their property removed from the Tax Sale list. Online payments at www.bossiersheriff.com are accepted through noon Tuesday, but payments can still be made in person by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse or any of the Sheriff’s Office substations. For further information or payment options, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office property tax department at (318) 965-3400.