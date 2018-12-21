Public education critic turned advocate to speak at CenturyLink Center

What do blueberries have to do with public education? Everything, as respected businessman and attorney Jamie Vollmer learned after being taken to task by a teacher after he vocally condemned public schools.

Once a harsh critic, Vollmer is now an award-winning champion of public education and author of the highly acclaimed book, Schools Cannot Do It Alone, and creator of the video series “The Great Conversation.” He will be speaking at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City and the public is invited to attend.

Every person, no matter if they have a child in school or not, is a stakeholder when it comes to public education, because property values are impacted by the caliber of the local public education system and an educated workforce is critical to businesses locating to the area and job creation. That means support from the public is needed to create a community-wide climate that values public education, the teaching profession and student achievement.

Using his own transformation as a backdrop, Jamie Vollmer will speak directly to civic and elected leaders, business owners and community stakeholders about the challenges facing our children and schools and make a powerful case to increase community support.

Bossier Schools welcomes everyone to attend Vollmer’s 45-minute community presentation, as well as the entire duration of his talk when he speaks to every employee of Bossier Schools during an in-service.

Admission is free, though you are asked to RSVP your attendance to Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes at Sonja.Bailes@BossierSchools. org by Jan. 4, 2019.