Public utility partnership saves Bossier City $2.5 million

Bossier City council members learned today that the city’s partnership with Manchac Consulting to manage public utilities resulted in actual savings of more than $2.5 million in 2017, exceeding the budgeted savings of $2.1 million.

Councilman David Montgomery praised the reported savings, noting that the additional savings above budget paid for raises for public utility employees.

“Just in that additional savings that was recuperated, both on the efforts of Manchac as well as the employees of the water and sewer department they were able to cover the cost of their raises. Now that’s real business being applied to city government. My hat’s off to both to the employees of Bossier City, the administration as well as Manchac.”

The city saved $487,000 in cost avoidance by doing some work internally instead of employing external contractors for the work, Ben Rauschenbach of Manchac reported. The city spent $1.9 million in emergency repairs.

Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker praised Rauschenbach and the city’s partnership with Manchac.

“I just want to compliment Ben himself for his hands-on involvement in these projects,” Walker said. “I think that goes a long way to making them as successful as they have been. But also how well he work with Pam (Glorioso, Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer). It’s an excellent team, and we appreciate the great work you do.”

Council members also heard from Kelly Wells with the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. He told the council this year’s state high school wrestling meet at the CenturyLink Center saw record crowds and brought $1 million in economic impact to the Bossier-Shreveport area. He added that the state wrestling tournament will return next year before being put up for bid again.

Wells also said the state archery tournament is returning, ass well as several fishing tournaments on the Red River. And in 2019, the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 tournament will be at the Gold Dome in Shreveport.

The council delayed a vote on an ordinance for a Special Events Alcohol Permit that would allow vendors to sell open containers of alcohol in the Festival Plaza District. The council is expected to vote on that ordinance in two weeks at its next regular meeting.