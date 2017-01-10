Bruce Franklin

bfranklin@press-herald.com

The March 25 election ballot will start taking shape Wednesday as qualifying begins for municipal elections through out Bossier Parish.

Topping the ballot will be the Bossier City mayor and seven Bossier City councilmen seats.

The ballot will also include State representative District 8, police juror for District 11, constable in justice of the peace District 1 and a Plain Dealing alderman.

Candidates can go to clerk of court offices at the Bossier Parish Courthouse to qualify between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Qualifying fees vary for each office.

Early voting for the election is March 11 through 18 and the deadline to register is Feb. 22.