Ranchland, Sons of Italy Heritage Club to honor first responders with event

Recent events across the county continue to spotlight the urgent need for and unsurpassed heroism of First Responders. To honor the effort and sacrifice of these brave men and women, Ranchland Uniforms of Bossier City and the Sons of Italy Heritage Club are joining together for a chance to offer their thanks.

On Monday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., all First Responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulance attendants, EMTs and others, will be honored with a special treat at Ranchland Uniforms, at the corner of Airline Drive and

Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City, next door to Ellis Pottery.

treated to Meatball sub sandwiches from Ernestsʼ Orleans Restaurant. They will also be gifted with tokens of appreciation for their sacrifice of service to the public.

Grateful citizens and businesses have donated door prizes, including a 65” Smart TV.

Drawings will be held every 15 minutes. V. Cross Jewelers will be there to give out silicon wedding rings. KRMD Radio will be giving tickets to the upcoming Louisiana State Fair. Shreveports Mudbugs Hockey Team will be on site to visit and give out game tickets. There will also be rodeo tickets and much more.

All those who work as First Responders are invited to attend, and all citizens are encouraged to remember them in prayer.