Recovery begins on expected downed aircraft in Red River

By David Specht, dspecht@press-herald.com

SHREVEPORT — Federal agents are expected to be on the scene today of what is believed to be the wreckage of an aircraft that disappeared shortly after takeoff from the Shreveport Downtown Airport Thursday.



“An extensive search for the downed aircraft by multiple agencies has led officials to believe the aircraft is likely in the Red River not far from the Downtown Airport in Shreveport,” Bossier Sheriff’s Office Public Information Director Bill Davis said Thursday afternoon.



“Bossier and Caddo Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol units searched the Red River, along with other land and aerial assets searching the area. A Bossier Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol unit, using electronic equipment this afternoon, found what they believe could potentially be the aircraft fuselage in the water,” he added.

Davis added they are not 100 percent sure at this point.



Chatter on social media indicated one of the occupants of the missing aircraft was a Minden businessman. However, authorities have not confirmed that as of Friday morning.



“There has been discussion about the pilot and at least one of the passenger, but I’m not privy to their names at this point, nor have they been released by officials,” Davis said.



The airport Tower lost contact with the aircraft shortly after it took off at 10:37 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the coordinated search includes Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, and the Louisiana State Police.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.