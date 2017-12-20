The distinctive sounds of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bell will continue to ring at area retailers through Saturday, Dec. 23. That will be the final day of kettles being on display at local grocers and retailers.

The Dunkin Donuts at 5705 Youree Dr. in Shreveport will host a Red Kettle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Santa will pay a visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dunkin Donuts will offer free donuts to the kids during this event while supplies last. The local donut franchise has partnered with The Salvation Army in the past, providing donuts for National Donut Day, which is during the month of June.

Once the red kettles are put away, the fundraising efforts will continue for the local non-profit online. To date, the 2017 Red Kettle campaign has brought in more than $150,000 for The Salvation Army, but more dollars are needed to help the organization continue to serve the need in this community.

“We are so thankful to local residents who stop by our red kettles while they’re out shopping during the holiday season. The dollars we have raised so far will have a tremendous impact on the veterans, families and children we serve. The need extends beyond this holiday season and with the community’s generous donations we will be able to continue to help throughout the year,” says Major Ray Morton, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier.

You can continue to donate toward The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign through the end of the year in person or online. You can mail your donation to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1158, Shreveport, LA 71163. Another way you can contribute to the red kettles is online through www.redkettlereason.org or you can make a general donation through The Salvation Army’s website, www.salvationarmyalm.org/shreveport.